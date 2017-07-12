The four, 50-metre-high masts of the Chilean tall ship Esmeralda is attracting hundreds of people to Charlottetown's waterfront while docked at Queen's Wharf for a two-day visit.

The world's second tallest sailing ship, Esmeralda is sailing Canadian waters to honour the 150th anniversary of the Canadian Confederation in 2017.

'It's huge'

The Esmeralda is scheduled to depart for Quebec City on Friday. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

"It's beautiful, it's absolutely gorgeous," said David Naples, visiting from Florida. "It's huge. We just happened to be downtown walking around and I saw the mast up there. Since we're sailors, we were like 'we've got to go and see what that is.'"

Built in 1954, the 113-metre long Esmeralda is a naval training vessel carrying a crew of nearly 300.

"The students that they are here the mid ships and the sailors, they have to wait in case of mid ships, four years in the naval academy until get this ship, and the sailors two years to get this ship, so it is a very expected trail for that mid ships and that sailors," said Gerard Novion, the ship's second commander. "They are always waiting to make this trip."

'I was gobsmacked'

Dave Naples and his wife Sandy from Florida were happy to be able to get up close to the tall ship Esmeralda. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

This is the third of four Canadian ports she has stopped at before she returns home next month.

"The number of people was what really impressed me because modern ships, they don't operate with that kind of manpower, shared David Bellamy of West Vancouver. "It's magnificent. I was gobsmacked. It was huge."

"Last time I saw one was 1976 for our country's Bicentennial, and it sailed through a lake which we were native to which was St. Clair," added David Naples. "It's amazing. I've never been this close to one before. It's a beautiful ship."

'Learn about cultures'

The Esmeralda is a floating school with 292 midshipmen and crew members aboard. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

"Its very intriguing. I've never see that kind of ship — so big," said Josiane Champagne of Montreal. "I'm going to come later and visit."

For the midshipmen and women who are aboard, this voyage is an experience they won't forget.

"They have the opportunity to see countries, to learn about cultures, to meet people and that's amazing for a young man of 20-21 years old ... so you can imagine that this is very important for them."

People can tour the ship Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Queen's Wharf.

Esmeralda is due to depart Charlottetown for Quebec City Friday evening.