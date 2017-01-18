Regulations are being tightened around discounts on gas and tobacco purchases at the on-reserve Epekwitk Gas Bar in Scotchfort, P.E.I.

Anyone with a valid, Indigenous and Northern Affairs Canada (INAC) issued status card, regardless of which First Nation they belong to, will continue to get the HST exemption, based on Indian Act rules.

'We're just tightening it up the way it should have been done years ago to protect our business interests.' — Brian Francis, Abegweit First Nation Chief

But the additional discount the gas bar has been giving other Indigenous people will now only be given to registered members of the Abegweit First Nation. The change came into effect last Friday.

Abegweit First Nation Chief Brian Francis said it is a business decision, meant to save money.

HST exemption stays

"We feel it is the best option to improve our business and it's to protect the business and the interest of our band," said Chief Brian Francis.

Francis said the change does not effect Abegweit affiliated members living on or off reserve.

"Before it was wide-open and we're just tightening it up the way it should have been done years ago to protect our business interests," said Francis.

Community members happy

"We had community members that are so happy with our decision. They said 'why did you wait so long to do it, you should have done it before,'" said Francis.

Francis said people who aren't registered Abegweit band members are being asked to hand over their gas bar cards, and the Native Council of P.E.I. said it has been getting complaints from people who are no longer eligible.

"The Native Council beginning the last two days, has received a number of phone calls from our members wanting to know why Abegweit band was no longer accepting the gas cards that were handed out to First Nations peoples years ago," said Chief Lisa Cooper, president of the Native Council.

"I have one myself, even though I'm not an Abegweit band member. I'm Lennox Island."

Francis isn't surprised there have been complains.

"Probably not everyone is going to be pleased because those that weren't entitled before were getting it and now they're not able to," said Francis.

Cooper said she has asked for more information from the Abegweit First Nation, but hasn't received a response.