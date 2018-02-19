Environment Canada is calling an extended period of freezing rain that will affect Prince Edward Island Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.

The national weather service says a storm from the southwest will spread light snow into the province late in the day Tuesday.

The snow will change to a period of ice pellets Tuesday evening before changing to freezing rain overnight and change again into rain showers Wednesday morning as temperatures rise.

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery," the weather warning reads.

"Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions."