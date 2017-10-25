A watersheds association, Buddhist society and high school have been recognized with P.E.I.'s provincial environmental awards Wednesday.

The 30th annual Prince Edward Island Environmental Awards honoured the group of Islanders for their work to protect the environment.

The Kensington North Watersheds Association was recognized for its work in raising public awareness. The group, which manages 18 watersheds over 22,000 hectares of land, has been active since 2008.

David Cody and Barry Murray accepted the award on behalf of the Kensington North Watersheds Association. (Laura Meader/CBC )

The Great Enlightenment Buddhist Institute Society was also recognized for its public education and awareness work, which includes environmental protection, involvement in Island and beach cleanups and more.

Wang Shih and Tim Shih accepted the award for the Great Enlightenment Buddhist Institute Society's efforts in public awareness of plastic pollution and environmental protection and involvement in beach cleanups. (Laura Meader/CBC )

Three Oaks Senior High School received the award for the development of an interpretive trail system around the school, which includes an outdoor classroom to allow students to learn in natural surroundings. The province also noted that the school's envirothon team has won the provincial competition 11 times.

Karen Farag, Samuel Farag and Allison Meister were presented the award for Three Oaks Senior High School's efforts to preserve and protect the environment. (Laura Meader/CBC)

The Environmental Advisory Council chooses each year's award winners from nominations reviewed by its selection committee.

"There is a lot of excellent environmental work being done across Prince Edward Island," said Communities, Land and Environment Minister Robert Mitchell.

"Our province's size is our strength, because we have a well-connected, community-minded population that cares for one another and about keeping our Island a healthy, vibrant place to live and visit."