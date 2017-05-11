Environmental groups say public hearings should be held on a proposed facility in P.E.I. that would produce genetically modified salmon for human consumption.

Earth Action and the Council of Canadians say AquaBounty's plan to produce the eggs and fish on the Island is different from the proposal approved by the province last year.

The groups say they have written to Premier Wade MacLauchlan to ask for a series of public meetings on the proposal, but it wasn't clear if the province will agree to such hearings.

Canadian grocery stores received the regulatory green light last year to begin selling the fast-growing, genetically modified salmon after Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency completed a scientific review.

Sharon Labchuk of Earth Action says the process is inadequate given the company's "radical change in plans" for the Rollo Bay facility.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has told CBC News the project does not involve any activity that would require a federal environmental assessment.

The new provincial environmental impact statement is currently being reviewed. The federal department says it will review the provincial assessment and participate as needed.

The company also has a production and grow-out centre in Panama.