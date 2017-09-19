The provincial government email system that experienced a security breach Sunday is still offline, and will remain that way until government is confident any vulnerability has been fixed.

A fraudulent email with the subject line "Tonight's Winner is Drawn in 10 Hours" was sent to 94,000 users on Sunday.

The email suggested the recipient could have won the Powerball lottery, and encouraged the user to click a link.

On Tuesday, a government spokesperson said the email server involved was a smaller secondary system that was used to send occasional bulk emails.

Therefore, they said, the shut down is not affecting government business.

The spokesperson said not many people have clicked on the link, but it is still unclear what would happen if they did.

That, and the cause of the problem, are still being investigated.