A two-story farmhouse in Elmwood was destroyed by fire, after burning for about five hours on Sunday.

The North River Fire Department arrived around 6 p.m. Sunday and were assisted by the Crapaud Fire Department and Charlottetown Station Two.

The woman living in the house had already left before the flames spread throughout the home.

North River Fire Chief Anson Grant believes the fire started on the main floor, but there was so much damage the fire marshal wasn't able to determine a cause.

Horses watched on as the blaze gutted the old wooden home. (Submitted by Paul Gauthier)

"The house has been completely destroyed," Grant said.

"We had to bring in some heavy equipment and take down some walls and lift out some of the debris to get to the rest of the fire and get it extinguished."

Though it took just an hour to get the fire under control, Grant said it took about five hours to completely extinguish it.

The homeowner has insurance and was able to stay with friends.