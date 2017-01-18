When students at West Kent school in Charlottetown heard their sister school in Kenya was in trouble after elephants raided the school garden, they stepped up to help.

The two schools are twinned through a local program coordinated by Farmers Helping Farmers. Mitoone Primary used the garden to help provide nutritious food for students, but then elephants came onto the school property during a period of drought.

This screened-in area of the garden at Mitoone Primary was destroyed by elephants. (Farmers Helping Farmers)

"They went into the garden and destroyed it all," said 11-year-old Ava Rivard.

"It's pretty sad because that's all their food pretty much gone."

"If they didn't have a garden, what would they eat for lunch," said 11-year-old Charlie Ross.

Before the garden was destroyed by elephants, it provided the children with fresh food. (Farmers Helping Farmers)

Fundraising boost

The students have been fundraising for the Kenyan school for several years, selling handmade Christmas cards to raise funds.

This year they raised around $360.

When parent Mary Robinson heard about the elephant raid on the garden, her family business Island Lime decided to add $1,000 to that donation.

Mary Robinson with her daughter Catherine Roberts. Robinson's family business, Island Lime, added a donation to help the Kenyan school. (Laura Meader/CBC)

"It was pretty amazing to discover that a thousand dollars, which here in Price Edward Island would be maybe be used to buy two or three iPads in a school, instead in Kenya can supply food for an entire school for quite a long time," said Robinson.

School friendship over the years

The Farmers Helping Farmers group said the school friendship shows how a small group of people can make a difference.

"Kids have a better understanding of challenges that their peers face in third world countries," said Barry Cudmore, a member of the group.

Sarah Muthee, a master's student in nutrition at UPEI who is originally from Kenya, went to West Kent to talk about the importance of the garden for the Kenyan children.

"Most of them come from very needy backgrounds and families," said Muthee.

West Kent school in Charlottetown has been twinned with the Kenyan school for several years. (Farmers Helping Farmers)

Muthee said the relationship between the schools is touching to see.

"The fact that the students keep in touch through writing letters and the fundraising, it's a beautiful friendship," she said.