Brooklyn, N.Y., based artist Eleanor King is on P.E.I. this month working on an original piece for the Confederation Centre Art Gallery.

The Nova Scotia native was commissioned by the Centre to produce a large-scale mural inspired by the landscapes of Prince Edward Island.

Since graduating from the Nova Scotia College of Art and Design, King has had her work displayed in art galleries across Canada and the United States, including the Beaverbrook Art Gallery in Fredericton and the A.I.R. Gallery in Brooklyn.

Now she is back in the Maritimes and using the Centre's entire entrance gallery space for her mural, which extends over two walls and is 23.5 m by 3 m. King's work will be unveiled to the public next week as part of a larger exhibition at the Centre called RE: Collection. King said her latest work will also become part of the gallery's permanent collection.

"That was an interesting conversation [with the gallery] because this is painted directly on the wall," she said. "Once it's up here, it's there. It will be there in perpetuity."

Artist Eleanor King will unveil a large-scale mural based on P.E.I. landscapes later this month at the Confederation Centre Art Gallery. (Noah Richardson/CBC)

Inspired by satellite images and Google maps

King said as part of the creative process for her mural she spent some time examining land use on the Island.

"I am interested in how land is utilised," King said.

"I am inspired by looking at satellite images and Google Maps and things like that to kind of get a bird's eye view of the landscape around us and then I interpret that and turn it into a painting."

This isn't the first time King's work has been showcased at the Confederation Centre. One of her paintings was featured in an exhibition called Somewheres, which was staged at the gallery in 2014. She said she is excited to be partnering with the gallery once again.

"It's just an absolute pleasure to be back on the Island," King said. "The air smells literally like flowers, which I just absolutely love … it's just a fabulous time to be here."