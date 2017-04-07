Premier Wade MacLauchlan threw around some creative language during the legislature Friday by asking the opposition to"eat some crow."

During question period Brad Trivers, PC MLA for Rustico-Emerald, repeatedly commented on what he called the Liberal's long history of budgetary failures.

"Premier, why does the Liberal party keep expecting Islanders to believe the recycled budget talking points of this tired government?" asked Trivers.

MacLauchlan responded to the question with a bit of flavour.

"We presented a budget in the spring of 2016 that would have been balanced if it weren't for the HST setback and Mr. Speaker we're going to be presenting a budget shortly in the spring of 2017 and I invite the honourable members to eat some crow," said MacLauchlan.

The Liberals responded with cheers, with just as much noise coming from the Opposition — causing the speaker to ask for order.

Trivers responded saying he would eat some Burger Love instead.