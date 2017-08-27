Some eastern Premiers are staying hopeful on the first day of trade meetings in Charlottetown with New England governors, amidst threats from U.S. President Donald Trump to terminate NAFTA.



Sunday was the first of three days of trade discussions, and talks focused on renewable energy and food innovation.

"We have been growing together," said P.E.I. Premier Wade MacLauchlan of Canada's relationship with the U.S. "Of the six New England states, five of them [have] Canada as their top trading partner."

MacLauchlan said for his part, the discussions will focus on how integrated and prosperous the relationships between Canada and the U.S. are.

He said he's maintaining a positive outlook in spite of a tweet from U.S. President Donald Trump that threatened to terminate NAFTA.

We are in the NAFTA (worst trade deal ever made) renegotiation process with Mexico & Canada.Both being very difficult,may have to terminate? — @realDonaldTrump

"I think we have to take in context what the President might say," said MacLauchlan. "If there is a move to rescind NAFTA, it's going to have to be adopted by Congress."

"A lot of the people who are here are very much tied into the real economy," he continued. "I believe on both sides of the border, there's a deep appreciation of how well we've done together and how we can continue to do even better."

'Negotiations are going forward'

Quebec Premier Phillipe Couillard said he shares the sentiment.

"The fact that in Quebec we have completely changed our financial and economic situation gives us both authority, credibility and latitude to go to these negotiations with optimism," said Couillard.

Couillard said that in spite of Trump's threats to leave NAFTA, his own discussions with the New England governors have been positive with an eagerness to update the trade deal.

"I think you have to recognize that the negotiations are going forward," he said.

Renewable energy

For the first time, hundreds of businesses were invited to the conference to develop new cross-border trading

relationships.

Jason Aspin is the CEO of Aspin Kemp & Associates, a company that deals with renewable and clean energy, and is one of the business delegates invited to speak at the conference.

Aspin said he's unsure of what the new administration in the U.S. will mean for renewable energy.

"How it affects the renewable energy landscape, it's hard to say. Lots of people say there's momentum there now. The world is going that way regardless," he said.

"I think that the states individually have their policies well centred on renewable energy so hopefully it won't make that big of an impact."

The primary trade discussions will take place for most of the day Monday with the conference expected to wrap up with some off-site tours on Tuesday.