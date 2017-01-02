Two dogs are safely back home after police rescued them off an ice floe in Charlottetown.

The Charlottetown Police Department said they received a call late boxing day about two dogs who had escaped their owner's backyard and walked onto a frozen pond just off St. Peters Road.

Police said the ice they were standing on broke off and started moving away from shore.

Cpl. Allan Kelly of the Charlottetown Police said the larger of the two dogs was able to swim back to shore himself, but the smaller one wasn't able to make it.

"The smaller black dog had made a few attempts and was having a hard time getting to shore and kept going back to the piece of ice that had broken off," said Cpl. Kelly.

Risky rescue

Cpl. Kelly also said one of his officers was able to reach out and grab the stranded canine.

"The ice flow eventually got close enough that one of our officers ventured down onto the ice without falling in himself and was able to grab the dog and haul her up to shore," he said.

​Charlottetown police said the two dogs sustained no injuries but want to warn any dog owners to be careful with their pets and to always have them on a leash.

"Every pet owner who has dogs, you have to let them go outside and do their business, but if you want to stop that from happening you have to have them in an enclosed yard or go out with them on a leash," said Cpl. Kelly.

