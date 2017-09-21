A Charlottetown man was fined $200 and banned from owning any animals for five years after his malnourished and deformed dog was seized by the P.E.I. Humane Society and euthanized.

Robert James Vey, 29, was sentenced Wednesday in P.E.I. provincial court after pleading guilty to causing unnecessary pain to his dog, Cruz, under the Companion Animal Protection Act.

Cruz, a one-year-old male American bulldog mix, was seized after the humane society got a report from a veterinary clinic where the dog had been brought for treatment on Sept. 29, 2016, court heard.

The society took the dog to the Atlantic Veterinary College to be examined. According to the society, Cruz was found to have severe malnutrition, angular limb deformities and was not able to lift his hind legs or walk.

'A difficult decision'

The evaluation by the college determined that even if Cruz was to recover from the malnutrition, he would need several surgeries, and still might never be able to walk again, according to the society.

"After continued monitoring and supportive care, a difficult decision was made to humanely euthanize Cruz," the society said in a release.

The humane society is reminding Islanders that if anyone has an animal they're not able to care for, they can surrender them to the P.E.I. Humane Society. Local food banks have pet food available for those who can't afford it, it added.

The court also ordered Vey to pay restitution of close to $700 to the P.E.I. Humane Society to cover its medical costs. Vey will be on probation for a year.