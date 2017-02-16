Some Islanders want to take the game of dodgeball to the next level, and are now recruiting team members for the National Championship Tournament in Halifax.

Dodgeball P.E.I. will hold its first-ever regional tryouts in Charlottetown this Saturday.

The organization is looking for 16 athletes, eight men and eight women, to represent the Island at the international-style tournament, which is taking place in April.

"P.E.I.'s never particularly been involved with a national tournament such as this one," said Matt Lawrence, one of the recruiters for the team.

"So this is going to mark the first time that there will be an official Team P.E.I."

Team Canada tryout

Lawrence said he already heard from up to 30 people who want to try out for the tournament.

The organization is also creating a routine and workout regimen, which it hopes will solidify the teams's chemistry by April.

"We'll be having practices every chance we get," he said.

If the players are good, their journey may not even end in Halifax.

The Canada Nationals also serve as a Team Canada tryout, and there will be a selection committee looking for players, said Lawrence.

Last year, the team was playing in Australia, he said. The men won gold and the women got silver.

"Definitely Canada has been on top for quite some time," he said.

Looking for team-players

Anyone above the age of 16 can participate in the tryouts, though players between 16 and 18 years must bring a parental consent form.

Lawrence said he will be looking for team players, who know when to hold on to the ball and when to throw it.

"It's all about ball control and survivability so basically I'll be looking for those three things: team work, survivability, and ball control," he said.

He added that the sport has really grown on the Island in recent years.

While he won't play at the tournament, he said it feels great to create the team.

"Just to see the sport grow, I'm immensely proud of it," he said.

The tryouts will take place on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 68 Allen Street in Charlottetown from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.