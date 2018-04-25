Why are Islanders being told different things about patient registry, asks Opposition leader

Opposition leader James Aylward raised questions in the legislature Wednesday about why patients are being told different things about the patient registry, after learning another doctor is leaving P.E.I.

A notice in Dr. Michele Barton's office in Summerside tells people she is leaving in June and patients should add their names to the patient registry for a new physician.

Aylward asked why Barton's patients are being told one thing, and people in West Prince who have also lost doctors are being told another. He says people in West Prince have been told not to add their names to the registry because government is trying to keep groups of patients together, so transition is easier.

"Both groups are being told something entirely different. So Mr. Speaker we have 3,000 Islanders in West Prince not on the patient registry. And a new batch of patients in Summerside who, as I said, will be soon without a family doctor," said Aylward.

Numbers not manipulated, says health minister

"Why does government seem more intent on padding the numbers on the patient registry than actually providing health-care services to Islanders by ensuring Islanders have a family doctor?" said Aylward.

Health Minister Robert Mitchell says the numbers are not being manipulated and Health PEI is working diligently to recruit doctors. He says people are free to add their names to the registry at any time. A government spokesperson said the note came from the doctor and not Health PEI.

However, Mitchell said it is taking longer than hoped to find new doctors for West Prince and some people may decide to go on the registry. There are two full-time family physician position vacancies and one full-time emergency department physician vacancy, according to the province.

"Currently those patient lists from those doctors, we've suggested to those panels to stay together, so that when a doctor is found you'll be, that transition will be consistent to a new doctor," said Mitchell.

He said significant immigration has also increased the number of people looking for doctors.

