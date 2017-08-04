After taking some time to reflect, former NDP leader and MLA Dr. Herb Dickieson has decided to retire from his medical practice in O'Leary, P.E.I., and follow the advice he's given to his patients for almost 30 years.

"It's a good time to make sure your health is still good and there's more time to spend with family and just take it a bit easier...it's a good time."

Dickieson said after his own medical checkup, he has a few things he has to follow up on but is focusing on getting more exercise, controlling his weight and staying healthy.

"We've got the bicycles out and I'm using the treadmill."

Tough decision

Dickieson admitted to Island Morning host Matt Rainnie that it was a tough decision to make.

"You're basically going at full speed and then you're making this decision. So we took some real time to reflect about it."

Dickieson said what he remembers most is the generosity of the people in West Prince and how good they are to each other.

The doctor's interest in helping his community led to an involvement in politics. Dickieson said when it looked like the area may lose its hospital, it prompted him to get more involved.

"With the support of the community, not only did I have the privilege of serving them as a physician all these years, it was a special bonus when they asked me to represent them in the legislature."

Dickieson was the first and only NDP MLA to be elected on P.E.I, and he also served as party leader.

He would not commit to a return to politics but said it's something he's thought of.

For now, Dickieson said he's mowing the lawn, something he didn't do often, and picking raspberries.

"It's really quite satisfying doing some of those things I rarely had time to do before."