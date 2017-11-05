The Indo-Canadian Association of P.E.I. is inviting people to celebrate Indian culture and cuisine at a Diwali event in Cornwall this evening.

The annual fundraiser supports the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown.

Diwali is a festival of lights where people light clay lamps outside their homes to symbolize the triumph of light over dark and is the biggest and most important festival of the year for Hindus, Jains and Sikhs.

Sujata Saha, vice president of the association, hopes people come by and experience a taste of India and celebrate with one another.

"Diwali is a very popular festival in India, we want to introduce our culture, our diversity of the county to the Canadians," she said.

"We want to show the vast of culture that India is all about."

APM Centre, Cornwall 6-9 p.m.

Saha promises the event to have dance, costumes and of course delicious food — which is a big part of the festival, she said.

They're expecting roughly 250 people to attend the celebration at the APM Centre in Cornwall.

It runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday