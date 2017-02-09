Several members of the province's district advisory councils [DACs] are questioning the role the councils play within P.E.I.'s education system, and whether they're an effective way for Islanders to influence that system.

"It's just being misrepresented to the public that the public has a say through the DACs, and that's just not true," said Doug Lyon, who represents M.E. Callaghan Intermediate School on the Westisle advisory council.

Lyon, a retired teacher and principal, said he wanted to play a role in shaping the Island's education system in his retirement.

"I wanted to try out for the school board … of course that kind of fell through. I'm looking for something to make a difference and I thought [the DAC] was it. But I'm not going to be on it much longer. It's a waste of time."

Students, parents to have a stronger voice

The creation of the province's eight district advisory councils was announced by the provincial government in November 2015 as part of a major restructuring of the education system in which government dissolved the province's last remaining English school board.

Georgetown residents embrace their town's school with a hug. It's one of five recommended for closure by the P.E.I. Public Schools Branch. (Stephanie Brown/CBC News)

The DACs are made up of parents and students, and in some cases teachers, from each family of schools. According to government, their mandate is, "to help shape an education system that is focused on and meets the needs of learners, by advising the Minister of Education, Early Learning and Culture on education matters. Students, parents and teachers will have a stronger voice in shaping public policy in education."

Lyon said there have been productive meetings of the Westisle DAC with good discussions and recommendations put forward to government, but he said they have yet to see any changes as a result of those recommendations. "As far as us having any active input into what's going on, we've been incredibly disgruntled about the whole process."

Waiting for input to lead to changes

Andy Doran is another member of the Westisle DAC. He has two children in the Westisle family of schools and is himself a teacher at Ellerslie Elementary.

He takes a more optimistic view – that eventually government will implement some of the changes the DAC has asked for with regards to issues like bussing and curriculum – but he says it hasn't happened so far.

"We've had meetings where there's been really healthy discussions, and we're looking forward to the government implementing some of the things suggested for West Prince," he said. "That's what we're waiting for."

Minimal role in school review process

Other DAC members say they've played little role in the review of schools currently underway.

Marcella Ryan sits on the DAC for the Montague family of schools, representing Belfast Consolidated, one of five schools recommended for closure through the school review.

She said in the summer of 2016 the DAC met with Education Minister Doug Currie expecting to brief him on their own findings and concerns.

Marcella Ryan, who sits on the DAC for the Montague family of schools, says 'we do not have a voice for our parents.' (CBC)

"That meeting quickly turned into a meeting where he discussed the school change policy with us. Things changed from thereon in, I felt that we were more used as a vehicle to get the school change policy to our parents as opposed to us getting our parents' concerns to government."

Ryan said she's asked for more time for her group to be able to act as a go-between for the exchange of ideas between the Public Schools Branch and the community. Instead, she said the DAC has received briefings from the branch on recommended changes like school closures thirty minutes to an hour before that information was presented to the public.

Ryan said her DAC is not currently meeting the mandate set out by government.

"We do not have a voice for our parents," she said.

Process is evolving, says department

Pat Campbell is the government representative working with the councils.

She said if DAC members aren't seeing changes as a result of their input, it's because this process is still new. The first meetings were held in February 2016.

"We are in a process that's evolving," said Campbell. "We're really wanting the viewpoints of the DAC representatives to make this work, and we are taking their feedback and listening to, 'okay how can this work better?'"

As an example, Campbell said the DACs have delivered a clear message to government that students in Island schools need more mental-health support.

"What they're saying is very valuable, and it's meaningful and it's purposeful. And I think we will all benefit to listen to the parent and the student representatives …. Through this voice hopefully we can channel some really great results. They will take time."

Councils used as 'smokescreen'

But one member of the Kensington/Kinkora DAC says government is using the DACs as "a smokescreen for real parental and community representation."

In a letter sent to the media, Janet Payne said DACs "have no power. We don't represent an electorate … It has become obvious to me that we are part of the school change process itself, and help meet government's need for perceived collaboration."