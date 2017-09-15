Pat and the Elephant, P.E.I.'s accessible transportation service, has literally grown like an elephant over the years.

It began in 1975 with one woman, Patricia Rogers, or "Pat" and her large van — "the elephant."

There are now a herd of seven elephants, er ... vans, and 22 staff.

"Most weekdays we have all seven vans on the road and could probably use an eighth, " said Halbert Pratt, manager of Pat and the Elephant.

"We're averaging 100-plus calls a day."

Pat and the Elephant vans travel throughout P.E.I., and sometimes off-Island if needed. (Laura Meader/CBC )

Pratt said he doesn't like to keep people waiting and hates to refuse a booking.

"Very seldom we have to refuse anybody," he said.

The vans transport people with mobility issues — from those who need a bit of extra help to people in wheelchairs. The vans use hydraulic lifts and ramps to bring people in wheelchairs on board. Special tie-downs and safety seat belts are also used.

'Given me my my life back'

Marilyn Whitney, who has multiple sclerosis and uses a large electric wheelchair, travels with them several times a week.

"Totally about freedom — it's given me my life back," she said.

Marilyn Whitney, who has multiple sclerosis and uses a large electric wheelchair, travels with Pat and the Elephant several times a week. (Laura Meader/CBC)

Whitney is also a member of the board that runs Pat and the Elephant which she said is a fulfilling experience.

"There are a lot of people that are like me that are in wheelchairs, and if they didn't have this service they wouldn't be able to go anywhere," Whitney said.

One time when her flight was delayed, the driver still showed up at 2:30 a.m. to take her home from the airport.

Vehicle maintenance big expense

The non-profit organization is supported by municipal grants and depends largely on donations from organizations and individuals to stay on the roads.

Because the vans cover large distances, repairs are needed regularly.

Some of the vans have 400,000 kilometres on them. (Laura Meader/CBC)

"On an average, we put between 5 and 7 grand a month for maintenance and repairs," Pratt said.

"And we're putting about 7 or 8 grand a month in for gas."

Pratt said they aim to get a new van every year if funds allow.

Driver dedication

Margaret Shanahan has driven more than 20 years for Pat and the Elephant. She said every day is different and she loves talking to clients on board and getting them where they need to go.

"I've had a gentleman that wanted to go home for the last time, to see his farm, he didn't want the farmhouse, he wanted to see the barn and the cattle," she said. "So we spent the afternoon in the fields."

People are usually nervous on their first trip, she said, because the wheelchair lifts can take awhile to get used to.

"I like to talk to them and tell them what I'm doing — telling them I'm on there with them."

Driver Margaret Shanahan says she loves talking to clients on board and getting them where they need to go. (Laura Meader/CBC)

She said it can also hard for someone's pride, to get a drive from someone else.

"You're giving up your mobility, you have to depend on somebody else to be there at a certain time, so that's really hard," Shanahan said.

But she added it's usually a relief once people realize how the service can help them.

"They know they can depend on us."