It was community-minded people who inspired Norma McColeman all her life and well into her political career.

The new deputy mayor and long-time councillor of Summerside, P.E.I., said she grew up surrounded by people who cared about their hometown and fellow citizens.

"I love my community, I love Prince Edward Island, I think we have a very unique quality here," she told Mainstreet P.E.I. on Friday.

"And people probably saw some things in me along the way that encouraged me greatly."

First deputy mayor of Summerside

McColeman has been a councillor of Summerside for four terms and became the city's first deputy mayor on Jan. 1.

The position will remain with her for one year. Then another councillor takes over.

McColeman, who among other professions once owned a disco and restaurant in Summerside and worked as a trained image consultant, said politics is not unlike running a business.

"We have to be very collective and are working together," she said.

"Right now, I am feeling my way along these first few months to see really what it is that I can do that is uniquely me."

Inspired by family, community members

McColeman grew up in a large family with five sisters and two brothers.

She said she was always close to her mother, and asked for her opinion when she considered running for council.

Her mother responded that she would be "every bit as good as those men would be," she said.

"So that kind of spurred me on."

Second Worls War veteran George Olscamp inspired Norma McColeman early in her life. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

McColeman said she came into politics at a time in her life when she had enough confidence.

But she also received support from former Summerside mayor Frances Perry, and was inspired by former mayor Hazel McCallion, the longest-serving mayor of Mississauga, ON.

But when it comes to taking an example right from home, it was decorated Second World War veteran George Olscamp, who was among her greatest influences.

Olscamp used to run Smallman's department store when McColeman was about 10 years old.

He already encouraged her in school but she said she never realized how much he had done for his country until she saw him receive the 1986 Summerside Citizen of the Year award.

"To me that speaks of what is community," she said.

"You never stop giving back to your community where your roots are."

"I'm probably doing what I'm doing today, ventured into politics and things like that, because of his encouragement when I was a student in school."