Some dental hygienists on P.E.I. will offer a free teeth-cleaning clinic on April 8.

The one-day clinic is for those who can't afford the approximately $120 needed to get their teeth cleaned.

The Holland College Dental Assisting program in Charlottetown is offering its space free, while the dental hygienists are giving up their time to work that Saturday.

April MacDougall, a dental hygienist in Cornwall and an event organizer, said she often sees people come into the dentist office with a toothache who can't afford to get their teeth cleaned.

National initiative

"Dental health is very important," she said. "It can affect your whole body health, so if they're not being able to afford that, you know that affects different areas of the body as well, so it's definitely needed. It's really sad when people can't afford it and they're living in pain because of dental issues."

MacDougall said it's a national initiative, but this is the first year the Island has participated.



People can register the morning of April 8 at the Holland College Dental Assisting clinic from 8:45 a.m. until 11 a.m. Patients will be assigned appointments throughout the day until 5 p.m.