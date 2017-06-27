Following the attitude that seeing is believing, the City of Charlottetown has created raised demo beds to show residents the way to keep lawn and garden looking healthy now that there is a cosmetic pesticide by-law in place.

Deputy mayor Mike Duffy says it didn't matter how much city council and staff talked about the new by-law and sent out information on it they realized people wanted to see it.

"People like to see the real product at work, the real McCoy."

The city developed the beds and put in different plants and grasses using different gardening techniques and applied harmless nutrients to the soil. The samples show plants growing in different types of soils.

Deputy mayor Mike Duffy says the raised demo beds will be moved throughout the city for residents to see the results of having pesticide-free lawns and gardens. (Contributed)

Good results

"You really don't have to buy pesticides or insecticides in order to have a nice garden. You can do that with everyday material around your house like soapy water … and get same results."

The raised beds will be moved around the city to allow residents to see what they can do to keep their lawns and gardens looking good.

"It'll be moving around the city so as many residents as possible can get a chance to update themselves," said Duffy.

The deputy mayor added residents who have embraced having pesticide-free lawns and gardens can let others know with a sign saying it.

Residents can get a sign for their gardens to tell their neighbours they don't use pesticides. (CBC)

"It kind of is a badge of pride for some people that they are participating with this and they're letting their neighbours and those walking by that they are participating."