After months off the ice with a shoulder injury, and a stint in the NHL, the star of the Charlottetown Islanders, Daniel Sprong is back, hitting the ice for the first time in nine months Friday.

There are big expectations for the 19-year-old, who is touted to make a big impact on the team this year.

Daniel Sprong hopes to lead the team to a Memorial Cup. (Krystalle Ramlakhan/CBC)

"It's been a long recovery. It's been a long road … It's been eight, nine months since I last played a game so it's been a struggle from just mentally wise, but I've learned a lot and I can't wait for 7 o'clock tomorrow night," said Daniel Sprong.

'He's just a hungry human. Ready to play.' — Kameron Kielly, Charlottetown Islanders

Sprong is excited to return to the team he's been with for four years, off and on, although it is bittersweet after playing with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Bringing experience from the big leagues

"Last year when I got sent out I thought that was going to be my last year junior. I really thought I was going to make that next step this year. But the unfortunate injury happened and you learn from those things while you're rehabing."

Teammate Kameron Kielly is looking forward to having Daniel Sprong back on the ice. (Krystalle Ramlakhan/CBC)

Teammate Kameron Kielly is looking forward to having Sprong back on the ice.

"He's just a hungry human. Ready to play. I think sitting in the hotel room kind of drove him a little bit insane, but he's ready to go. He's in probably the best shape of his life," said Kielly.

Sprong will bring his experience from the NHL from playing with the likes of Crosby, Malkin, and Fleury.

Focus on Memorial Cup

"Getting the chance at 18 to play with those guys was pretty special and being in the same locker room and just talking with them … Just getting a couple shifts here and there with Malkin or Crosby that was pretty cool watching those guys play on TV for so many years and then coach tells you to go out with them so that's pretty cool."

Sprong's goal is to get back to the NHL. His focus right now is to lead the team to a Memorial Cup, something his coach thinks this team is primed to do.

Charlottetown Islanders head coach Jim Hulton says having Daniel Sprong back is exciting and he feels the team is a contender for the league title this year. (Krystalle Ramlakhan/CBC)

"He has a magnetism about him that draws people — in particular crowds — so usually it's a full building. It's an exciting atmosphere. The rest of the team kind of feeds off that adrenaline," said Charlottetown Islanders head coach Jim Hulton.

Pittsburgh Penguins' Daniel Sprong (41) celebrates his first NHL goal with teammate Matt Cullen (7) during the second period. (Gene J. Puskar/The Associated Press)

While ​Sprong is busy concentrating on his career, he also has a personal goal of putting his younger 13-year-old sister through college.

Butterflies and adrenaline

"I don't think I'm nervous. I'm ready to go. I think that first shift I'm going to have butterflies, but after a shift I just got to get out of the way with and go from there and let the game take over," said Sprong.

Daniel Sprong is back with the Charlottetown Islanders after a stint with the Pittsburgh Penguins. (Charlottetown Islanders )

Sprong makes his debut Friday at 7 p.m. as the Charlottetown Islanders face off against the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles at the Eastlink Centre.