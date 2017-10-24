An overhaul of the infrastructure inside the Daniel J. MacDonald building, which houses Veterans Affairs Canada in Charlottetown, is in the works.

Public Works and Government Services Canada has issued a tender seeking proposals from architects, energy, electrical and other mechanical specialists, to carry out the modernization inside the nearly 35-year-old building, which is on Grafton Street.

Some of the experts needed to complete the necessary work include a structural engineer, control system specialist and energy modeling specialist. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

According to the tender, the project will replace the building's mechanical and electrical systems and upgrade necessary safety equipment.

Public Works and Government Services Canada didn't provide further information on the extent of the project.