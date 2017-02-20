It's the trip of a lifetime for some P.E.I. dancers.

Six students from Dance Virtuosa will be heading to New York City on the March Break.

The idea is to learn what it would take for them to make it to the big time in their dance career.

'They are the kids that truly love dance beyond anything else.' - Kashena Collins

"They are the kids that truly love dance beyond anything else," said Kashena Collins, the owner and artistic director of Dance Virtuosa. "This is their passion and they want to do something a little extra with it for themselves. Maybe pursue a career in dance in some way or another. So we like to have this opportunity for them to really test the waters performance-wise, training-wise, get as much out of it as they can."

Disney World two years ago

It's not the first trip for the group. They went to Walt Disney World in Florida two years ago.

"They were invited to perform in Magic Kingdom and Hollywood Studios," Collins said. "They were there with other dance companies from across North America, so they got to experience that. It was a huge opportunity."

The New York trip is more about training than performance.

Kashena Collins, owner and artistic director of Dance Virtuosa, says her dancers will get valuable insight into the professional world on their trip to New York. (CBC)

"They're going to be going to a few different schools in New York City, take some classes, they'll be taking some private lessons, really catered to them," Collins said. "They'll be taking some drop-in classes, which I think is really important as well, just to be immersed among other dancers who are trying to make it, or are in the process of making it, or have, and get to interact with them and see what it takes."

Backstage at Radio City Music Hall

The dancers will get to tour backstage at Radio City Music Hall as well, and meet with a Rockette. Collins is hoping to be able to meet up with a former student of hers from Moncton, who is now training with the Joffrey Ballet.

It's a logistical nightmare to organize, but Collins knows it will pay off.

"Just working with them and seeing how happy it makes them, it makes it worthwhile," she said. "And having been in their shoes too, I got to travel a lot at their age, and it really made the difference for me to take this to the next step."

Each of the students will need to raise $1,500 for tickets, hotel and classes. They range in age from 15 to 20 years old.