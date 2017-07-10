What started out as a plan to visit P.E.I. for a vacation and see a former band member's new show turned into more of a working vacation for Newfoundland singer/songwriter Damhnait Doyle.

She played a sold out show at the Trailside Cafe in Mount Stewart Monday and played a song with Island musician Tara MacLean at her show, Atlantic Blue. The two were part of Shaye, a trio that included Kim Stockwood, which performed until 2007.

Doyle went on to form the band The Heartbroken but said she is performing solo while the band takes a little break.

"I have not done a solo show by myself in probably 15 years," said Doyle. "So, I'm thrilled that it's sold out."

Old and new

Doyle told Angela Walker on CBC's Mainstreet she would be playing old and new songs, and MacLean and Dennis Ellsworth would be joining her on stage.

The perfomer said she is also working on her first solo project. "I just went in and recorded three new songs with me producing," she said.

Doyle said the project is liberating after being in bands for 15 years.

"I just want to put out a record of songs that you can play around a campfire and they will stand on their own without production but obviously add the production in the recording.

"I just really view myself at this point in my life as a storyteller and I just want to tell stories so that's what I'm going to do."

Doyle said she feels like she has lived enough to write the stories in her songs. "I feel like I'm where I'm supposed to be and I'm happy with it."