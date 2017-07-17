One of the busiest intersections in downtown Charlottetown is sporting new rainbow crosswalks.
"It means a lot to the queer community here on P.E.I.," said Chelsey Rogerson, communications coordinator with Pride PEI.
"It'll show Islanders and tourists alike that we are an open and diverse city that promotes equality and diversity."
On Monday, a city crew spray painted the four crosswalks at the corner of Queen and Grafton streets. This is the second year the city has painted crosswalks to celebrate the P.E.I. Pride Festival.
"The city put this on themselves, we didn't even ask them to do this for us," said Rogerson.
"It was an initiative that they came up with themselves and have reached out to partner with us on it and we're so thrilled to see it."
'To walk around and be so welcomed'
A couple from Toronto was so impressed with the rainbow crosswalks they posed for a photo on the crosswalk.
"Obviously P.E.I. is a supporter and it's great, fantastic. It's comforting," said Sherry Machula. "This little Island, this is great — makes me excited and happy."
Her partner, Megan McDonald was also pleased to see the rainbow crosswalks.
"To walk around and be so welcomed."
'Well done, P.E.I.'
McDonald has more gay friends from Ontario arriving this week for P.E.I. Pride.
"They're coming all the way from Ontario just for the Pride."
"It's amazing," said Machula. "I never knew P.E.I. celebrated this. This is fantastic. Well done, P.E.I."
