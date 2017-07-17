One of the busiest intersections in downtown Charlottetown is sporting new rainbow crosswalks.

"It means a lot to the queer community here on P.E.I.," said Chelsey Rogerson, communications coordinator with Pride PEI.

Chelsey Rogerson was thrilled the city took the initiative to paint the crosswalks. (Pat Martel/CBC)

"It'll show Islanders and tourists alike that we are an open and diverse city that promotes equality and diversity."

On Monday, a city crew spray painted the four crosswalks at the corner of Queen and Grafton streets. This is the second year the city has painted crosswalks to celebrate the P.E.I. Pride Festival.

This is the second year Charlottetown has painted the rainbow crosswalks at one of its intersections. This year, the city chose one of the busiest locations in Charlottetown — at Queen and Grafton streets. (Pat Martel/CBC)

"The city put this on themselves, we didn't even ask them to do this for us," said Rogerson.

"It was an initiative that they came up with themselves and have reached out to partner with us on it and we're so thrilled to see it."

Walking with pride on Charlottetown's new rainbow crosswalks0:32

'To walk around and be so welcomed'

A couple from Toronto was so impressed with the rainbow crosswalks they posed for a photo on the crosswalk.

"Obviously P.E.I. is a supporter and it's great, fantastic. It's comforting," said Sherry Machula. "This little Island, this is great — makes me excited and happy."

Sherry Machula (left) and her partner, Megan McDonald — both from Toronto, pose for a photo on the new rainbow crosswalks in downtown Charlottetown. (Pat Martel/CBC)

Her partner, Megan McDonald was also pleased to see the rainbow crosswalks.

"To walk around and be so welcomed."

'Well done, P.E.I.'

McDonald has more gay friends from Ontario arriving this week for P.E.I. Pride.

It takes dozens of cans of spray paint to do the four crosswalks at the intersection of Queen and Grafton streets in downtown Charlottetown. (Pat Martel/CBC)

"They're coming all the way from Ontario just for the Pride."

"It's amazing," said Machula. "I never knew P.E.I. celebrated this. This is fantastic. Well done, P.E.I."