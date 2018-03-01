Filling a gap: Crapaud walk-in already busy, receiving positive feedback

It's only been open for five weeks, but a temporary walk-in clinic set up in a pharmacy in Crapaud is already filling a void of much-needed health care services on the south shore of P.E.I. and receiving positive feedback from patients.

The clinic, which is located inside the South Shore Pharmacy, opened its doors Jan. 23 after the village's only physician relocated his practice to Cornwall.

That left a number of patients without a primary care provider, including Victoria resident Brenda Boudreau.

Brenda Boudreau of Victoria has been without a physician since the area's only doctor relocated to Cornwall. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

"I had to avail myself of the emergency services one day and then I followed up with a clinic visit to Charlottetown," said Boudreau. "All of which is acceptable, but not convenient, not very reassuring, especially for seniors. Seniors need a lot of medical attention sometimes."

Two physicians have seen more than 150 patients from across the south shore since the clinic opened. A third doctor is expected this month.

"The response has been overwhelming," said Lisa Gallant of the South Shore Health and Wellness Committee, which was established following the departure of the area's doctor.

"People really felt left in the lurch and were really worried about their healthcare and being able to access healthcare in this community."

Gallant said the clinics see up to 40 people at a time from Crapaud and beyond.

"Everyone is just so thankful," she said.

Fall through the cracks

Before the walk-in clinic opened, the only options for anyone without family doctor were walk-in clinics in other communities or the emergency room.

Gallant said the emergency room is an inefficient use of time and resources for lesser or more easily treated ailments.

Additionally, she said patients with chronic conditions are more likely to fall through the cracks.

The South Shore Health and Wellness Committee plans to build a permanent clinic on the pharmacy property. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

"Those people can't wait two to three weeks to get in to see their physician," Gallant said. "That wouldn't be appropriate. To go to Charlottetown, the clinics there are generally a lot busier, so there's a longer wait … so this is a good spot for them."

Norman MacDonald said the new walk-in clinic is a welcome addition to the community.

The 92-year-old Crapaud resident has mobility issues and no longer drives, so when he needs to see a doctor, he must rely on friends or family for a ride.

He said having access to a doctor in the village, even on a temporary basis, gives him peace of mind.

"The fact that we've always had a doctor here has been a loss that there is no one now, but this having this office two and possibly three days a week is better than nothing," MacDonald said.

Crapaud resident Norman MacDonald, 92, has mobility issues and is no longer able to drive, so he relies on others for a ride to see a doctor. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

The South Shore Health and Wellness committee plans to build a permanent clinic on the pharmacy property.

It would have up to four doctors and a wide range of services not currently available to patients across the south shore, including dietitians, physiotherapy and mental health

"There's always been a doctor in the south shore area, the numbers I think would back that up," said Mike Connolly, co-chair of the South Shore Health and Wellness committee.

Mike Connolly is co-chair of the South Shore Health and Wellness Committee. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

"There's such a large number of people without a family physician. We're hoping to alleviate that with this plan we have, and we know the response we've got from the public is that what we're doing is what people think we need."

The walk-in clinic will be expanded to two days a week beginning next week on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

and Thursdays from 6-8 p.m.