Health PEI says it was recently advised by Dr. Joey Giordani of his plan to relocate from Crapaud to Cornwall in the new year.

That's raised concerns in the community of Crapaud.

Giordani took over a private practice in Crapaud a few months ago and has about 2,000 patients, according to the agency.

Health PEI said the doctor plans to continue to serve most of his current patients when he relocates to Cornwall.

The Crapaud village council says the doctor leaving their community is a big loss, and they're trying to figure out what to do next.

"The community council has some concerns business-wise and service-wise within the community. It's a valuable service that is offered within our community," said Mike Connolly, chair of the Crapaud community council.

'Community will be less attractive'

"We feel that the community will be less attractive to certain people that we want to get in here, families. And also on a bit of an economic basis there are some businesses here that do rely on the spin-off business from the doctor, especially the pharmacy."

Connolly said it will also be a longer trip for some seniors in Crapaud with the 20 minute drive to Cornwall.

Health PEI says Dr. Joey Giordani is a fee-for-service physician operating a private family practice and is within his rights to relocate from Crapaud and reduce his practice. (Krystalle Ramlakhan/CBC)

The village council has met with MLAs to voice its concerns. It says it's meeting with the minister of health next week to talk about what can be done to keep continuous care in the community — possibly bringing in a nurse practitioner or doctor for clinics.

Connolly said the council may connect with neighbouring communities such as Borden-Carleton, Bedeque and Kinkora about the possibility of sharing services such as a nurse practitioner. He said council is also considering trying to set up clinics in the community office, which used to be the previous doctor's office.

Doctor within his rights says Health PEI

"We put a lot of time and effort into trying to have continuity of service out here," Connolly said. "It is very frustrating for the community, very frustrating for the residents."

Health PEI said while it finds it unfortunate Giordani has decided to relocate and reduce his practice, as a fee-for-service physician operating a private family practice he's within his rights to relocate and reduce his practice.

Health PEI said if people are no longer on the doctor's list they can contact the Patient Registry Office to get matched with another doctor at 1-855-563-2101 or complete the application form online.

CBC reached out to Giordani for an interview, but did not receive a response.