The Crapaud Curling Club is set to re-open this fall with new optimism, new ice-making equipment and — hopefully — new members.

Last year, just as the curling season was set to begin, a chiller barrel — a critical component of the club's ice plant — unexpectedly broke down, leaving club executives with no choice but to cancel the entire season.

It was a huge blow to the club and its volunteers who had worked hard to ensure members were signed and paid up for the winter.

"It was very devastating," said Jonathan Ramsay, one of the club's board members. "We had high hopes on getting the ice going. We were making headway before this had happened, and then all of a sudden, it just blew up in our face and we had to deal with it and thankfully we had help and now look we're getting ice."

A new chiller barrel, a key component of the club's ice plant, is being installed this week. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

A new chiller, which costs about $115,000, is being installed this week at the club. It's the first step toward what the club hopes will be a busy curling season.

Contacting past members

"We're not a very rich club obviously, so when the insurance came through and we were fortunate to get a grant from ACOA, and that and the insurance money will enable us to obviously get the chiller installed and get back in operation," said Bill Chester, the club's treasurer.

The focus now shifts to try and lure back local curlers who were forced to play elsewhere last year.

The club has begun an advertising campaign, and has reached out to past members.

Crapaud Curling Club board members Jonathan Ramsay, Bobbi-Jo Crossman and Bill Chester have been busy contacting past members who had to go elsewhere last year when the club had to cancel the season. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

"It's very important," Ramsay said. "That revenue keeps this place open for the season. Power is very expensive and heat and whatnot, so really important getting those members back because their memberships pay for a lot in this club for the season."

Aiming for 75-85 members

The club is aiming to have 75-85 members this season. It's hoping to attract younger curlers and more families by offering learn to curl instructional classes and after school programs. But, the club isn't stopping there.

Chester said using the club for more than just curling is key to its long-term future.

The ice at the Crapaud Curling Club is expected to be installed in the next few weeks. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

"We have a small hall upstairs, we have a full kitchen, we have a ba," he said. "We're looking to get not just curling, but more activity as a whole for the club because this can function as a bit of a community centre and that's part of where our future lies."

Open house Oct. 28

The club has already secured sponsorship for three bonspiels, including Barnone Brewery, Upstreet Brewery and South Shore Shore Pharmacy.

There's also an open house planned for Oct. 28.

"Families can come out, they can watch the game, try the game and just see what's it all about," Ramsay said. "Get out on the ice and look around and throw a rock and just see if they like it or not."