As a country music singer and a person who identifies as LGBT, Drake Jensen says he is using his music to break down barriers and fight stigma.

The Cape Breton musician will be performing during P.E.I.'s Pride Festival.

"I've always kind of been one of those people that wanted to be inclusive cause I think a lot of people, especially LGBTQ felt alienated from the country music genre because there really hasn't been a lot of inclusion."

Jensen said as more country artists come out, some barriers are beginning to be broke down.

"I kind of wanted to come to the forefront and come out and tell people that country music is for everyone."

'Completely honest'

The Canadian country singer said he only came out publically after he toured for a year promoting his first album.

"I really didn't want to know what direction I wanted to go in and then I kind of realized I'm the type of person that I'm not comfortable unless I'm being completely honest cause that's really how I live my life."

After coming out, Jensen said it changed his career.

"It was challenging for sure but what I'm noticing is a major change in radio … we're really happy to see that."

Jensen's husband of 10 years has been in some of the singer's videos — Jensen said he wanted to show people that relationships do exist in the LGBT community.

Jensen said he uses his music to bring attention to a number of social issues like bullying, something he experienced as a teenager.

The singer said he is proud to be a part of the event at the Pour House in Charlottetown July 25 at 8 p.m.