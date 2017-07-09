People attending P.E.I. choral group Coro Dolce's summer concert series will be in for an old surprise.

Director Carl Mathis said the group will be performing music to not only celebrate Canada's 150th anniversary, but also the 150th birthday of the Bonshaw Hall.

The group considers the hall their home base and practises and performs there.

"I looked in 1867 and looked at pieces that were written then and I sort of spread out a little bit one way or the other, but mainly it's clustered right around 67," said Mathis on CBC's Mainstreet.

He said they are doing two choral pieces by Sir Arthur Sullivan and a song by Johannes Brahams that he arranged for the group.

Mathis said they pick the summer months to perform as Coro Dolce because many of the members are in other groups that perform throughout the remainder of the year.

"We get this advantage of choral singers without a place to sing and are crazy enough to want to sing in the summer," said Mathis.

Coro Dolce will begin its summer concert series July 9 at Trinity United Church in Summerside.