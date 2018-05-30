Cornwall to make major repairs to turf at Terry Fox Sports Complex this summer

The Town of Cornwall is planning major work on its turf fields at the Terry Fox Sports Complex this summer.

Kim Meunier, with the Department of Parks and Recreation, says they'll be replacing the soccer field and making some repairs to the west side of the football field.

She said damage to the football field is caused by general wear and tear, and the hope is to extend its shelf life for a few years.

As for the soccer field, Meunier said there have been ongoing issues with the drainage pipe underneath it.

Over the years, the pipes have lifted and caused heaving to the turf.

"The turf has raised in some areas substantially," said Meunier.

Work on the fields is expected to begin in mid-July and is estimated to cost $850,000.

