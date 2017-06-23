The first two phases of the Cornwall extension project are well underway, and most visible — a new roundabout at the North River intersection and substantial work on the North River Bridge

But, at $56 million, phase IIB of the bypass work from Cornwall to Clyde River, will have biggest price tag, pose the most challenges for construction crews, yet will rarely be seen.

"This is the major portion, yes," explained Darrell Evans, assistant director for capital projects with P.E.I.'s Transportation Department.

'It's more expensive that just plain old digging'

"It's 7.5 kilometres of new road which has significant cuts and fills in it, as well as some significant structures associated with it, so yes, that's why it's more expensive than just plain old digging up roadways and putting in roundabouts."

Phase IIB of the Cornwall extension will 7.5 kilometres of greenfield road work. (Tom Steepe/CBC News)

Evans said there will be some areas that will have to be excavated down to get the road grade and there will be some areas where fill will have to brought in or moved around within the site to build up the roadway.

The next phase of construction will also include a 140 metre bridge across the Clyde River, although Evans said the final design of the bridge isn't expected until later this year.

'Looking at about 16-20 months'

"On that particular structure, we're setting aside two construction seasons It will start in 2018 and be completed in 2019. We're generally on that looking at about 16-20 months."

The province is still in negotiations with landowners for expropriation, which Evans said will continue throughout the next few months.

Some preliminary work has already been done where a bridge would cross the Clyde River. (Tom Steepe/CBC News)

"We feel we're going to be able to move ahead."

But, before construction can proceed, the province needs to hold a public meeting on an environmental impact study on the 6.8 kilometre stretch of highway, including a bridge over the Clyde River, running north of Cornwall from North River to New Haven.

'Minimize the wetland disturbance'

The province will hold the meeting, then the public will have 10 days to provide comments which each be addresses.

In its 230-page report, the consultant did conclude the bridge will interact with the aquatic habitat during construction and operation, and that these interactions may result in a change in fish populations.

An environmental impact study will be available for viewing at a public meeting June 29 from 7-9 at the Cornwall Civic Centre. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

"In terms of the impacts, all I can tell you is the impacts are negligible from the project itself."

"Our intent is to minimize the wetland disturbance as best we can, so the conceptual drawing that we've shown has one pier in the wetland. We'd like to get away from that entirely. But, again, we don't have any final design work done on that yet, and we haven't had a chance to go through that with our consultant yet."

If the final environmental impact is approved, work is expected to begin sometime in August, continuing from the roundabout to the Cornwall Road, and a section from Linwood Road working back east towards the Cornwall Road.

A public meeting will be held June 29 from 7-9 pm at the Cornwall Civic Centre.