Phase 2A of the Cornwall bypass project will begin on Saturday and continue through to next week.

This will see ongoing paving along the North River Causeway and at the intersection of York Point Road and Warren Grove Road.

Work for the week will include paving the roundabout and adjoining roads, the installation of electrical infrastructure for future highway lighting, concrete curbing and formwork, and deck work on the North River Bridge.

The traffic lights at the North River intersection have been removed for the time being. A temporary roundabout has been constructed to guide traffic through the intersection.

The Department of Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy said all traffic must turn right when entering the intersection in the coming days.

Drivers are advised to watch for directional signs as they will vary throughout the construction period.

Drivers are also asked to be alert and co-operate with the safety of workers, pedestrians and their fellow motorists in mind.

Motorists should consider using alternative routes to avoid delays, DTIE suggested, especially during morning and evening commutes.