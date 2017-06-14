A new cooking show in production on P.E.I. aims to teach newcomers about Island ingredients and how to use them in their own recipes.

Islander's Kitchen, which stars local chef and food writer Ilona Daniel, wrapped up shooting its pilot episode at The Table Culinary Studio in New London, P.E.I., this past weekend.

Tony He, the show's producer, said each episode will see a group of newcomers join Daniel around a table for a family-style gourmet meal highlighting P.E.I. ingredients.

For the pilot of Islander's Kitchen, the crew invited newcomers to dine with Chef Ilona Daniel. (Submitted by Ilona Daniel)

He is an immigrant himself. He came to P.E.I. from China and said he's seen how reluctant some newcomers can be when it comes to cooking with Island ingredients. That's one of the driving forces behind his decision to create the show he said.

"Lots of people from my own communities, they go to the Chinese grocery a lot," he said.

"What I've found is most of them are still in Asian way or Chinese way, it's not Islanders' way at all."

'Sharing a meal'

Daniel, who has spent time working in China, said she knows what it feels like to be in a place where ingredients appear strange or unfamiliar.

She said the show will not only educate newcomers to P.E.I. about the plethora of local food the Island has to offer, but also introduce them to some recipes they can try at home.

"I think it's a really great opportunity to make people feel more welcome and to help transition to life on the Island," Daniel said.

"There's really no better way to do that than through the expression of food and sharing a meal."

Local flavours

According to He, Islander's Kitchen will place emphasis on local flavours and encourage newcomers to get creative in their own kitchens. For example, He pointed to rhubarb as a prominent P.E.I. ingredient that immigrants may be unfamiliar with.

There is also an opportunity for guests to sample P.E.I.-brewed beer, which He said many immigrants have never tasted before.

Tony He, the producer's of Islander's Kitchen says the first episode featured local seafood, including fresh P.E.I. lobster. (Submitted by Ilona Daniel)

Show will help newcomers transition to Island life

Daniel said while the crew lost power during the taping of the pilot due to high winds, she is thrilled about the first episode.

"Despite that little bit of adversity, I feel so empowered," she said.

"I love being able to advocate for the Island and for our producers, sharing a good meal and making new friends. I mean, it's a win-win."

More episodes in the works

With the pilot already shot, He said the team behind Islander's Kitchen is already preparing for additional episodes. He hasn't signed an agreement with any TV networks yet, but said he hopes when the show is completed it will rise in popularity on social media.

The next episode of Islander's Kitchen is scheduled to be shot in September and will showcase P.E.I's fall flavours.

"I was told by some local Islanders that fall season in P.E.I. is the most beautiful season," He said. "We have so many things in harvest."