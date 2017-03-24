Youth from across Prince Edward Island are invited to participate in the My Community, My Canada contest that will celebrate the 150th anniversary of Confederation.

The contest by the Confederation Centre of the Arts and Parks Canada wants participants to choose a person in their community to interview, then create a project to show how that person contributes to the make-up and vision of their Canada.

Individuals ages 11 to 15 and groups or classes in Grades 6 to 8 can participate. All entries must be submitted on or before April 28, and prizes will be awarded to the top three individuals and groups.

The full contest details and submission forms can be found at Province House National Historic Site of Canada.

The group winner will receive a special drawing class with Island artist Maurice Bernard and a trip to the Story of Confederation at the Confederation Centre of the Arts.