As online shopping continues to be popular and some retailers shut their doors, Charlottetown's downtown mall says evolving into a "destination area" is a key to its success.

The Confederation Court Mall's strategy is not just a focus on retail, but offering different things to keep people coming to the centre, such as the Montessori School of Charlottetown, a fitness centre and a daycare.

"We've really got that here now with the hotel, the spa, all the restaurants, the services," said Jay Noble, marketing co-ordinator for Dyne Holdings.

"Everything from spots like the Humble Barber, really trendy spot to get your hair cut, to the Kent Street Market, which is a fantastic new little grocery store."

The Confederation Court Mall complex is owned by Dyne Holdings, whose CEO is Richard Homburg. Homburg and Dyne Holdings acquired the mall about 10 years ago.

Downtown vs. suburban malls

"I think it's convenient and I think having a variety shops downtown is so essential for a successful downtown," said Mila MacLean Homburg, who is co-owner of the Kent Street Market with her spouse Phillip Homburg, the son of Richard Homburg.

Suburban malls have been facing difficulties with big box stores closing and are facing the challenge of redeveloping, but downtown malls aren't facing the same obstacles.

"There's been a lot of press recently about big box malls and malls across North America shutting down, which is very much true and those tend to cater to the big box stores," Noble said. "We've been thriving because we're really, well, we're local."

Jay Noble, marketing co-ordinator for Dyne Holdings, says the mall is trying to offer a space where people can do more than just shop. (Krystalle Ramlakhan/CBC)

It hasn't always been that way. The mall has faced difficult times in the past.

Changes coming to food court

"It would have definitely struggled years ago and that's really evident by all the changes that have gone on," Noble said.

The mall is working on what to do with underutilized space in the food court, he said.

"When the mall opened it really made sense to have a food court in the mall. And a lot of times the food court here was packed with people, but when you come in the mall now you see a lot of empty chairs. And the food court is really not as vibrant as it used to be not because the mall isn't doing so well, but it's just more because of the changing downtown area," said Noble, noting the growing number of restaurants downtown .

The mall is exploring options for its food court space, which is not as busy as it has been in the past. (Krystalle Ramlakhan/CBC)

"Right now we're looking to do more with the food court area and we're looking to kind of change this area around so you'll see more in the next few years."

The mall is open Monday to Saturday, and closes at 5:30 p.m. except on Fridays, when it stays open until 9 p.m. Noble said the mall in the past has looked at expanding hours, but believes the current hours are well-suited because many of its shoppers work in offices in the area.

Coping with changing tenants

Noble said the biggest challenge has been coping with tenants coming and going and filling spaces with the right mix of businesses. There are currently a couple of empty spaces, including the old Chameleon's Hanger space on the Grafton Street side.

He said one of the goals is adding a lingerie store. In recent years, a clothing store and a store that carried lingerie have relocated from the mall to other places downtown.

"It wasn't a matter of them not doing really well here, it was more them wanting to expand," Noble said of the departures. "Compared to past years, we've really been strong. It's exciting to see that we don't have a lot of empty space left."

Kitchens Unlimited recently expanded, moving from the second to the first floor. (Krystalle Ramlakhan/CBC)

"Having a vibrant mall, having a good mix of tenants is really not just important for us as a mall, but really important for the Charlottetown downtown area and to really build up for our future."

Some stores expanding

Other recent changes include some expansions. Kitchens Unlimited recently expanded, moving from the second to the first floor. Clothing store Eclipse is expanding into a larger space, Uptown Shoes is expanding to include a new men's section, and Grand Senses Spa has added new space for private gatherings.

The Grand Senses Spa has expanded to a space in the left of this photo where people can have more private gatherings and not worry about bothering others in the spa. (Krystalle Ramlakhan/CBC)

"I'm very excited about the transition of our mall," said Virginia MacIsaac, general manager of the Grand Senses Spa, which has been in mall for about three years.

"I was here moons ago when there was a little different variety of retailers in it … I'm so happy to see the downtown rejuvenated by the presence and the expansion of the area."

Most shoppers CBC spoke with said they were happy to see changes.

"It's gotten a little bit busier again, which is nice, although I find a lot of the stores, there's not that much in them. I find a lot of them are fairly empty," said Stephanie Burmeister. "I've been coming here for years and it's gone through a lot of changes since then, but it's nice that it's always here."

Independent shops and convenience

Donna Inman, who used to work in the mall and was shopping with her family, said it's a "great mall."

"I wish more people would patronize it because that's what keeps the establishments going, for sure," she said.

Shopper Stephanie Burmeister would like to see more variety, but is happy the mall is still downtown. (Krystalle Ramlakhan/CBC)

Natalie Haddad said she like that there are independent shops in the mall.

"Not really big name brands, so I kind of like that, it's cool."

Staycation spot

Kier Kenny said it's a good place to bring his young kids in the summer.

"I think the changes are good," he said. "You're seeing a lot of new shops open up, and that's great."

The mall also wants to build on its relationship with the neighbouring Confederation Centre of the Arts and other establishments in the area.

"It's really convenient. And it's a great kind of staycation area for the winter, as well," said Noble.