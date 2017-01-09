Those cinema seats that move with the action on the screen may be the latest fad, but Confederation Centre's Homburg Theatre has had them for years.

The only problem — the seats weren't supposed to move while people were sitting in them.

When the theatre was built in the 1960s, hydraulic lifts were installed under the entire front section of 200 seats.

Confederation Centre CAO Mike Cochrane says the renovations are much needed. "For us, it's more about safety of our crew, safety of our company, safety of the musicians and the orchestra." (Pat Martel/CBC)

If a larger production came in that needed more stage space, the section of seats could simply be lowered beneath the floor.

But the lifts didn't always work.

"We've had to bandaid them over a number of years," said Mike Cochrane, chief operating officer at Confederation Centre.

Confederation Centre renovations0:54

"They were hydraulic. They would leak, and not level, and lower on their own, and sometimes mechanically not operate very well, so they've long lived their life and it's time for a replacement."

Cochrane said there was a concern a show would have to be cancelled if the seats didn't come up.

"There was a couple of times we had contractors over here in the middle of the winter and a show scheduled, trying to get it opened," he said.

A worker cuts the original steel from the 1960s lifts to make room for new state-of-the-art technology. (Pat Martel/CBC)

"We've had a few scary moments over the years, but it was a very useful tool that has served this place for 50 years. So for another 50 years, we want to make sure that the lifts are in good operating order and we'll still have that flexibility when we need to use it."

Cochrane said much lighter materials will be used in the new lifts. For example the original steel beam that held the section of 200 seats weighed more than 17 tonnes.

The new lift will be made of light-weight aluminum that will weigh less than one tonne.

The view of the renovations lif you were sitting in the front row of seats. The top level is the stage, the middle level is the orchestra pit, and the bottom level is where the new lifts are being installed. (Pat Martel/CBC)

"It will be a lot more flexible, lighter, easier to work with, new technology", said Cochrane.

Another smaller lift is being replaced in the orchestra pit. It will give the conductor more room, for example, to use an electric piano.

'More about safety'

Despite all the renovations being done this winter, people sitting in the audience shouldn't notice anything different when the theatre reopens for the summer season.

"Visually, you probably won't see a whole lot, but for us, ensuring that the lifts don't go down when you're sitting in a seat is a very important factor," said Cochrane.

"You might get a good ride. You could pay for that at the cinemas, but you won't get that here anymore ... For us, it's more about safety of our crew, safety of our company, safety of the musicians and the orchestra."

This third and final phase of renovating the Homburg Theatre is budgeted at $2 million and is funded by the federal government.

In the first two phases, the lighting, sound and seating were upgraded.

Funding for the project comes from Canadian Heritage under Cultural Spaces, ACOA , the province, and the Confederation Centre of the Arts.