The annual adjustment of tolls on the Confederation Bridge has been announced by Strait Crossing Bridge Limited.

The round trip tolls for two axle vehicles will go up 50 cents to $46.50 on the bridge linking Prince Edward Island and New Brunswick.

There will also be a 50 cent increase on vehicles with additions axles, or pulling trailers, the price per axle will move from $7.50 to $8.

There will be no change in tolls for motorcycles, pedestrians and cyclists.

Strait Crossing Bridge Limited general manager Michel Le Chasseur said the increases were calculated and determined under the operating agreement with the federal government. Rate increases are related to the annual change in the consumer price index.

The company has a 35-year contract to operate and maintain the bridge until 2032.