The jury in the trial for Gregory Collicutt, accused of dangerous driving causing death, has been sequestered, after closing arguments from both Crown and defence attorneys on Monday admitted to flawed cases.

Closing arguments were presented at Supreme Court in Summerside Monday afternoon.

Collicutt, 27, is accused of dangerous driving causing the death of Dorothy Mayhew, 67, at the intersection of Routes 10 and 1-A in Central Bedeque, P.E.I., in 2015.

A cross stands at the scene of a fatal accident in 2015 that killed Dorothy Mayhew, 67. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

The Crown prosecutor told the 12-person jury the RCMP should have retrieved the crash data recorder right after the collision, rather than leaving it with a civilian mechanic for days before being collected.

Defence lawyer Peter Ghiz told the jury he erred by mistating the facts around Collicutt's driving record.

CBC News has learned Collicutt has several traffic violations, including running a stop sign or red light in 2011 and passing in a no-passing zone or failing to drive on the right in 2009.

He also has several convictions for driving without license, registration or insurance in previous years.

After the fatal collision in 2015, the intersection at Routes 10 and 1-A in central Bedeque, P.E.I., were reconfigured to a T-shape, with a flashing red light at the stop sign. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

During five days of testimony last week, none of that information was presented to the jury.

Ghiz somewhat clarified his earlier statements on Monday, telling the jury there was no evidence presented to them regarding Collicutt's previous driving record.

Deliberations begin Tuesday

At the time of the fatal crash, court heard Collicutt was driving without a license and while not wearing a seatbelt, while travelling 110 km/h.

Both sides agreed the RCMP investigation into the fatal crash was flawed, with Ghiz calling it "substandard."

Collicutt has pleaded not guilty, on the grounds that he hit the gas by mistake, meaning to hit the brake pedal.

Justice Tracey Clements had ordered the jury, made up of seven women and five men, not to access TV, radio, social media or phones while they're sequestered to begin deliberations Tuesday.