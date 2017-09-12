Testimony Tuesday at a jury trial in Summerside of a man accused of dangerous driving causing death focused on the layout of the intersection where the collision happened.

Gregory Collicutt, 27, has pleaded not guilty in connection with the two-vehicle crash two years ago in Central Bedeque.

Today, defence lawyer Peter Ghiz drew the jury's attention to what he called an uphill grade in Route 10 where it meets Route 1-A that he said could have reduced driver visibility at the time.

Court heard Collicutt was turning from Route 10 onto 1-A in a grey Chevrolet Impala when the crash happened.

Dorothy Mayhew, 67, was the driver of the other car, a black Toyota Echo. She died that day from her injuries. Collicutt suffered a broken leg, foot, wrist, collarbone and a punctured lung, court heard.

No witnesses

On Tuesday, an RCMP officer who tested a crash-data recorder in Collicutt's car testified the device showed the car was travelling at a high rate of speed just before the crash.

Gregory Stuart Collicutt has pleaded not guilty to dangerous driving causing death. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

Const. Paul Landry testified the device suggested Collicutt approached the intersection at 95 to 117 km/h. The posted speed limit there is 80 km/h.

However, Justice Tracey Clements addressed the jury on that.

"At this point in time, we do not have admissible evidence in relation to speed," she cautioned, adding that a collision analyst would testify later this week on that issue.

Officers said no crash data was ever obtained from the Echo, due to the car's age and extent of the damage.

No one witnessed the crash, Landry added.

He also testified there were no tire marks on the road, suggesting brakes were not applied.

During Landry's cross-examination, Ghiz suggested the intersection was "dangerous" and pointed out it has since been reconfigured from a Y intersection to a more conventional T shape.

He also questioned the thoroughness of the mechanic's report on Colicutt's car, and asked why it took seven months before Collicutt was charged. RCMP testified they were waiting for all reports to be completed.