A new partnership between the College of Piping and Holland College will see piping instructors teach courses at the Holland College campus in Charlottetown one night a week.

College of Piping Principal James MacHattie says the time is right to again offer the courses in the city.

"That means so many students in Charlottetown, but also east of, now have access to the expertise of our teaching staff."

The College of Piping is based in Summerside, P.E.I., and instructor Kylie MacHattie, James's wife, said some people wanting to take courses haven't because of the travelling.

"I think for us it opens everything back up," Kylie MacHattie told CBC's Mainstreet. "It's just exciting to see the different levels that we can get and the ages."

Courses for everyone

College of Piping instructor Kylie MacHattie and principal James MacHattie are both looking forward to having courses taught in Charlottetown again. (Angela Walker/CBC)

For now, the school will teach piping, drumming, step dancing and highland dancing at different levels.

"We are offering fiddling now at the college of piping just in Summerside but stayed tune, that could change," said James MacHattie.

'It's not just for kids.' - James MacHattie

If anyone is interested in taking a class, he recommends contacting the college.

"We are looking for raw beginners," he said.

He added many adults have it on their bucket lists to take highland dancing or piping or drumming — something he welcomes them to cross off the list.

"They can do that, it's not just for kids."

The College of Piping's new partnership comes after the school's Grade 4 band won a world championship in Scotland in August, something MacHattie described as a massive achievement for the bands.

"When the stars align and the judges love what they hear and they say on this day your are the best in the world — holy moly."

More information about the college and new courses can be found on their website.