Prince Edward Island is halfway to the Paris climate change goal, according to a National Energy Board report.

Todd Dupuis, executive director of P.E.I.'s Climate Change Secretariat says while that is good, the Island hasn't committed to the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 30 per cent by 2030.

Canada, as a whole, has committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 30 per cent by 2030 compared to levels in 2005.

And while P.E.I. hasn't made a commitment to that goal, it has already achieved a 15 per cent reduction.

The Island's Maritime neighbours, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, have met the Paris goals.

"So they're starting at a different spot in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick. They're starting with their emissions quite a bit higher per person. It makes it easier for them to get down to a 2030 target than us, because we're already starting at a lower level," said Dupuis. "And I liken it to when you're trying to lose 10 pounds. It's easier to lose 10 pounds if you're overweight versus if you're already lean."

Dupuis said any significant further reductions in emissions will have to come from changes to personal transportation and home heating, as well as the agriculture industry, which are the Island's top three sources of greenhouse gases.

He said the Island's emissions reduction target will be released in the fall, along with a mitigation strategy how to accomplish that goal.