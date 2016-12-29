Now that Christmas is over, it's clean up time and it means lots of extra garbage to put at the curb.

Island Waste Management Corporation is already dealing with that extra waste from the holidays.

"It certainly does increase," said Heather Myers, disposal manager with Island Waste Management Corporation (IWMC).

"The compost and recyclables is probably a third to a half more volume than you would normally see on a regular collection … the waste probably a quarter to a third of the volume," she said.

The start of the line at the recycling facility which deals with blue bags. (Laura Meader/CBC)

Sorting gets harder

Since Christmas garbage only happens once a year, sorting can be a challenge for people to master. IWMC often sees mistakes with gift wrap and boxes.

"Wrapping paper tends to be one of the biggest mistakes people make," said Myers.

Gift wrap should go into compost unless it's foil type then it goes into waste. Box board is also not recycled, it goes into the green cart for compost too.

"There's more volume and there are more items that you have to stop and think about," said Myers.

Myers said trucks make extra trips this time of year and the sorting line is fully staffed with more than 25 people. (Laura Meader/CBC)

Upgrades lead to electronic recycling

The desire for the newest latest device is also noticeable — this is a peak time for people to get rid of older computers, TVs and other electronic gear.

"There's definitely an increase in the electronics stream, and it tends to start Black Friday shopping, from then until after Christmas."

Electronics are all shipped off Island to be recycled. The program began in 2010, it is funded through an environmental handling fee customers pay when they purchase new electronics.