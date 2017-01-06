An award-winning violinist and Charlottetown native is bringing her quartet to her hometown this weekend.

Christina Bouey, daughter of well-known Island music instructors Stephen and Sung Ha Shin-Bouey, will play in Ulysses Quartet on Saturday night at Steele Recital Hall. She said it's exciting to be brought back home by new ventures.

"That means a lot to me. I have a lot of old family friends here that have supported me throughout the years. It's a very supportive community. That's why P.E.I. is so amazing," said Bouey.

"They're all so excited to hear what we've done and hear all the hard work we've put into it."

From P.E.I. to Boston and back

Bouey started playing violin in the P.E.I. school system when she was 10, something she'd dreamed of doing many years before then.

"The first second I picked it up, I knew I wanted to do that forever," she said.

Bouey left the Island went she was 16, riding into Boston Conservatory on a full scholarship.

"I went there for my Bachelor's and I went to Manhattan School of Music for my masters and I also did some post-graduate work there."

Good friends

Bouey, who has played the likes of Carnegie Hall and elsewhere across the world, won a prestigious award with the Ulysses Quartet last year at the Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition.

They took home the gold medal in the string division and beat out another group from the woodwind division for the grand prize.

Christina Bouey (left) with the Ulysses Quartet. (Banff Centre)

"Once we won this prize it was very easy to presenters to be able to invite us to their series … it's easier to bring in an audience to see us," she said.

Bouey said the quartet is different from others because they're such good friends.

"What's lucky about us that's not the same for all the other groups is we're all really, really good friends and we all have the utmost respect for each other," she said.

"We all have the ability to just go out and get a coffee after rehearsal and still have a good time as friends."

Tours include U.S., Japan and Italy

The group has a busy year ahead with a debut in New York in February, a two-week residency in New Orleans in March, two spots in Japan during May and June, as well as a 10-day tour in Italy, among other things.

Bouey said she's excited for the busy year ahead and is grateful she gets to do what she loves.

"I love being able to bring anything I can to the audiences, taking them out of their everyday lives," she said.

"They don't even have to feel like they're in a different place, just that they can get out of their world and just zone out."