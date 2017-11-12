The Chinese Embassy in Ottawa offered a popular pop-up service for passport renewal in Charlottetown Saturday.

Officials from the embassy came to Gigigu, a community centre for the Island's Chinese community in Charlottetown, to help newcomers in the province with renewing their passports.

"All the people, if you want to renew your passport you need to go to Ottawa, so it takes you a lot of money if you are flying over," said Chinese Canadian Association of Prince Edward Island President Paul Yin through a translator.

Yin said that's why the association arranged with the embassy to come to Charlottetown twice a year to help save Chinese passport holders the expense of travelling to Ottawa to get a renewal done.

Ally Guo, president of Gigigu, said the renewal event has become increasingly popular and they expect to process over 150 Chinese residents over the weekend.

'They feel more at home here'

She said the event shows how enthusiastic members of the community are about being in P.E.I.

"They feel here is very welcoming...That's why more and more people are coming. They want to stay and that's why they don't want to go back to China to renew their passport," she said.

Chinese Canadian Association of P.E.I. President Paul Yin and Gigigu owner Ally Guo say Chinese newcomers feel at home on the Island and have formed a community that helps one another. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

"People's intention to stay is getting better and better," Guo said. "People are feeling more comfortable here."

Yin said Chinese newcomers have been able to form a community with each other on the Island, which has helped them navigate their new home.

"People...have the real connection to the people here so they feel more at home here," he said.

Guo said they plan to have more events for the community in the future to help newcomers adapt to the Island, including living through the winter and filing taxes.