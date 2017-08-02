Crystal Han believes that the best way to connect with others is through a good cup of tea.

"In China there is an old saying: tea can make friends," said Han, owner of Tea Talk in Charlottetown.

That's why she said for her, its so important to make the best cup possible.

Han moved here with her family from China almost three years ago, and it's been her dream to open a tea shop where she not only sells tea from all over the world but shows people how to make it and what it means.

Han says small pots are best for teas like Oolong because it helps retain the temperature of the hot water. She also recommends a purple clay pot, which she says is breathable and helps seal in the flavour of the tea. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

"In China, tea is art. I want more and more people to know this art," she said.

It's not just Chinese tea that Han loves. She carries varieties from Australia, Taiwan, India, Japan and the U.S.

Brewing the perfect pot

For those looking to brew the perfect pot of tea, Han said it all depends on the kind you want to brew.

If you're looking to make a cup of Oolong, which is Han's favourite, she said the temperature of the water needs to be just right.

Han keeps a figurine of Pixiu, a Chinese dragon that symbolizes luck, by her tea set. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

"A small pot is better because it will not lose its temperature," she said.

She said Oolong should be poured quickly after boiling water is introduced to the tea leaves, and brewed in a purple clay tea pot to best seal in its flavour.

Most importantly, tea is the way Han connects with others.

"It's a window to know each other," she said.