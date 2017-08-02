Crystal Han believes that the best way to connect with others is through a good cup of tea.
"In China there is an old saying: tea can make friends," said Han, owner of Tea Talk in Charlottetown.
- Authentic Chinese junk ready to set sail
- Chinese-English newspaper relaunches as fully multicultural publication
That's why she said for her, its so important to make the best cup possible.
Han moved here with her family from China almost three years ago, and it's been her dream to open a tea shop where she not only sells tea from all over the world but shows people how to make it and what it means.
"In China, tea is art. I want more and more people to know this art," she said.
It's not just Chinese tea that Han loves. She carries varieties from Australia, Taiwan, India, Japan and the U.S.
Brewing the perfect pot
For those looking to brew the perfect pot of tea, Han said it all depends on the kind you want to brew.
If you're looking to make a cup of Oolong, which is Han's favourite, she said the temperature of the water needs to be just right.
"A small pot is better because it will not lose its temperature," she said.
She said Oolong should be poured quickly after boiling water is introduced to the tea leaves, and brewed in a purple clay tea pot to best seal in its flavour.
Most importantly, tea is the way Han connects with others.
"It's a window to know each other," she said.
- MORE P.E.I. NEWS | Immigrant language speaker population exploding on P.E.I.
- MORE P.E.I. NEWS | 'No one is going anywhere quickly': P.E.I. shelter in need of donations