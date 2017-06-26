Montgomery Gisborne estimates he's put in over 600 hours refinishing Hai Long, an authentic Chinese junk sailboat that he and his wife Daniela bought last fall.

"Every day just goes to fix [the] boat. No holiday, no weekend, every morning [at] seven, gone," said Daniela of her husband.

At their home in Montague, P.E.I., the boat has received several upgrades, including a new coat of paint and motors that Gisborne has installed so that he can maneuver the sailboat easily without necessarily have to depend on wind.

The Hai Long will also have a special guest on board at all times.

Motgomery (left) and Daniela Gisborne say starting this business is their way of sharing Chinese culture with Islanders and tourists alike. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

The Gisborne's were given a statue of the ancient Chinese sea goddess Ma Zhu from the local Chinese community.

"In China, she's just like Buddha, to save all the boat in the water," said Daniela.

Now, the Gisborne's hope Ma Zhu will protect their 38 foot long, 12 foot wide boat.

Workers spent several hours Sunday morning gingerly getting the sailboat on a trailer, and transporting it down to Montague harbour.

'We both want people to know the Chinese history'

Now that Hai Long is in the water, it will be outfitted with red sails, and the Gisbornes will be sharing their precious boat and providing a charter service out of Charlottetown beginning next week.

"We hope to make this vessel an iconic part of the Charlottetown waterfront," said Montgomery.

Sails will be outfitted to the boat over the next few days, using special equipment to install them. (Submitted by Monte Gisborne)

Passengers aboard the Chinese junk will travel to Battery Point, and will learn a bit about Chinese naval history.

"The people who take this tour will learn about this ancient Chinese mariner during the Ming Dynasty who went on seven expeditions around the world," said Montgomery.

"We want the tourists and the residents alike to learn about this incredible Chinese naval history that most people have no knowledge of."

Those who take tours aboard the Chinese sailboat in the evening will be treated to an authentic Chinese meal.

For Daniela who emigrated from China a few years ago, it's a way to bring her culture to her new home.

"For me, I love this Island and we both want people to know the Chinese history," she said.