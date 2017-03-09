With weeks to complete a mural set to become part of a countrywide mural project, artist Ashley Anne Clark and 10 P.E.I. children are hard at work to get it done.

The mural is a Canada 150 project spearheaded by Vibe Arts, an art based education centre in Toronto.

Becka Viau of This Town is Small said the P.E.I. community arts centre was approached by Vibe Arts to take part along with 30 other community groups across Canada.

"Instantly we were thrilled to be asked because small town is about connecting artists and the community and bringing creative ideas to life," said Viau.

"We jumped on board right away and said yes, count us in."

Toronto showcase

Once the mural is complete it will be showcased in the subway in Toronto over the summer months.

This Town is Small artists Becka Viau and Ashley Anne Clark say the mural is a collaborative effort by the children. (Angela Walker/CBC)

Clark has been working with 10 children from the Charlottetown Boys and Girls Club to create the mural that is the size of a sheet of plywood.

"I'm trying to help them to develop their own ideas for the piece. So I'm helping them to create a smooth composition and how all of them can have their own voice within the piece."

Part of bigger group

Clark said she explained to the children how they are part of a bigger group doing this all across Canada.

"They're pretty excited about it and working on a large scale piece like this is new to them. They're used to working solo and just doing little art projects so it's pretty exciting for them to work all together on a bigger piece."

Children from the Charlottetown Boys and Girls Club work on ideas to include in the Canada 150 mural. (Submitted by This Town is Small)

Viau said they are working on plans to have the piece displayed publicly in P.E.I. when the Toronto showing is done.

"Then the mural will become the property of the Boys and Girls Club afterwards so they can install it for the kids and youth to see for years to come."